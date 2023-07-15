Witnesses speak out following shooting near Antioch Marina

Several people tell NBC Bay Area they saw or heard a shooting unfold in the early hours of Saturday morning near the intersection of I Street and West 1st Street in Antioch. Several witnesses report that at least one person was killed in this shooting, though police have not confirmed that.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Antioch Police about this incident, but have not received any information as of this article.

Antioch Police were seen Saturday morning investigating the area around the I Street and West 1st Street intersection. At that time, approximately 60 evidence markers were visible around what appeared to be shell casings on the ground.

The shooting unfolded near the Antioch Marina and directly across the train tracks from Monica’s Riverview, a restaurant and bar.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Monica Barajas, owner and managing partner of Monica’s Riverview, told NBC Bay Area the restaurant had hosted an after-hours “RNB & Chill“ event Friday night. Barajas said that everyone had left the event by 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning and that the shooting took place at around 2:15 a.m., nearby but not on the Monica’s Riverview property.

Barajas was too upset about the shooting to speak on camera, but told NBC Bay Area that she and her team are distraught.

“We’re trying really hard to bring community together to have a place for people to go and have a good time,” she said.

Barajas also noted that the Monica’s Riverview team had fifteen security guards at the event Friday and that there were no incidents during the event itself.

On Instagram, the restaurant posted Saturday saying in part, “We are heartbroken with you and wanted nothing more than to provide you a safe place for you to enjoy yourself in your city.”

The post also noted that the restaurant is reviewing its policies and cancelling after-hours events “for the foreseeable future.”

Dominic Stanek, who lives in Antioch, said the rapid gunfire from the shooting woke him up. “I heard multiple gunshots, maybe from a couple shooters, and I heard tires screeching,” he recalled. Next, Stanek said he walked over to see what was going on. He said he saw lots of people all around the intersection and a man slumped over next to a car.

“There was a crowd in front of the victim,” Stanek said.

Stanek was one of several people who walked by the scene in the light of day Saturday to examine where bullets grazed a nearby wall.

Stanek said the news of this shooting leaves him frustrated, and full of questions. “The violence needs to stop, needs to stop, it’s like when—when is it gonna end?” he wondered aloud.