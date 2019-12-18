Woman, 85, Struck and Killed in Crosswalk in South San Jose

An 85-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing a busy road Wednesday evening in San Jose, according to police.

At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at Senter Road and Needles Drive in South San Jose, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Senter when it struck the woman walking in a marked crosswalk, police said. She had made it to the center island when the light changed from red to green then tried to run the remaining distance across Senter Road when she was hit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda driver, identified only as an adult male, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, police said.

The identity of the victim was not released. It was is the city’s 57th fatal collision, 59th victim and 28th pedestrian fatal of 2019, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Eliseo Malvido of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.