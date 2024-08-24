Woman arrested for assault with machete in Petaluma

A Petaluma woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly attempting to attack a neighbor with a machete, according to a Saturday press release. The woman allegedly fled to Novato and was arrested there.

The 50-year-old woman allegedly armed herself with a machete on the 700 block of Marin way in Petaluma before chasing the victim into his residence just before 4:30 p.m.. The victim barricaded himself in a nearby room while the woman hacked at the entrance and entered the room. The woman then allegedly attempted to assault the man with the machete.

The woman fled the room, and police evacuated the residence. Officers believed she man have fled to Novato and notified the Novato Police Department. Officers there located her vehicle and took her into custody.

The woman was placed under arrest and booked into Sonoma County Jail for alleged Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No injuries were reported, and the weapon was recovered.