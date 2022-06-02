Woman Arrested Following Racist Attack at Mountain View Starbucks: Police

A woman is being charged with a hate crime after attacking people at a Starbucks in Mountain View, police said in a statement Thursday.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, the attack happened on May 28 at the Starbucks location on San Antonio Road.

Officials said that the woman, later identified as 33-year-old Daixin Neill Quan, walked into the coffee shop and started yelling racial slurs at a manager, telling him to "go back to his country."

Officials added that Quan then attacked a customer after hearing her speak with an accent. Later, Quan allegedly tried to attack a young girl before her father intervened.

Mountain View police said Quan was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and for committing a hate crime. She faces a year in jail.

In a statement, Starbucks said “it doesn't tolerate any form of racism or discrimination.” The company added the safety of customers and employees has and always will be a top priority.