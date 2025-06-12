61-year-old woman arrested after man dies on North Richmond sidewalk

A 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found bleeding and later died in Contra Costa County's community of North Richmond on Wednesday morning, according to the county sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:02 a.m. to the intersection of Market Avenue and Sixth Street in North Richmond after receiving a report of a person lying on the sidewalk with visible injuries. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive so they immediately began giving him CPR and first aid.

Emergency medical crews arrived and continued giving life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, deputies identified and later arrested a suspect, Terri James, who was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. James, a Richmond resident, is being held on $1 million bail.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been disclosed. Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identity.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone with information about the case to either contact its Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600, provide tips at tips@so.cccounty.us, or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.