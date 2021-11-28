Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Setting Home on Fire During Domestic Dispute

A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson to an inhabited structure Friday in connection with a fire at an Antioch home related to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews responded to the 3900 block of Hummingbird Drive shortly after 11 a.m. on an initial report of a hazardous condition that was updated to a report of a female attempting to set the house on fire, according to the arson investigation report.

The crews encountered a fire in the rear of building and determined it was intentionally set, the report said. The crew quickly extinguished the fire.

The crews found that Antioch police had detained a woman living in the home who allegedly poured gasoline on the back patio as well as on the home's male occupant, according to the arson report. The man wasn't hurt.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Martinez detention facility, the report said.