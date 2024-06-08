Woman arrested for robbery, assault of Uber driver in Redwood City

An Uber driver was cut with a knife and robbed by a woman passenger at a Redwood City shopping center, police said Friday.

Officers responded about 12:09 p.m. on Thursday to a report of robbery and assault in the parking lot of the shopping center at 250 Walnut St., police said.

The Uber driver reported that a passenger brandished a knife and demanded his cell phone, then demanded money to return it, police said.

The driver's arm was cut in a brief struggle with the woman who fled with his money and also stole merchandise from two nearby businesses before leaving the area, police said.

While the robbery was being investigated, a woman called police from 400 County Center in downtown Redwood City saying she'd been involved in a disturbance and needed help.

Responding officers saw that she matched the description of the robbery suspect. She was positively identified by the Uber driver, police said.

Shante Barden of East Palo Alto was accused of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and committing a felony while out on bail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective Brian Simmons at (650) 780-7698.