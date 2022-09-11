Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Men With Wine Bottle, Robbing One in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third.

Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. Ariana Michelle Goree, 31, of East Palo Alto, was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained Goree near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday, in a statement.

Police say three men in their 20s were unloading a vehicle in the parking lot when Goree approached and began yelling at them. The men later said they didn't know her. The woman allegedly became increasingly aggressive, and then attacked them with an empty wine bottle, striking two of the men multiple times on the back and arms with the bottle, which did not break.

As the third man called police, Goree allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker belonging to him, then dropped the bottle and walked away.

One of the men sustained a minor abrasion to his arm but declined medical attention. Police said they found the speaker in Goree's possession and returned it to the owner.

Police booked Goree into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for suspected assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, both of which are felonies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.