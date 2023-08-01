Woman accused of shooting at cars on Bay Bridge charged

A 32-year-old Sacramento woman accused of shooting at passing cars while naked on the Bay Bridge last week has been charged, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Sequoia Dunkinsell was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, making criminal threats, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of negligent discharge of a firearm, four counts of brandishing a firearm, one count of possession of a loaded firearm, and one count of reckless driving, the district attorney's office said. She was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Dunkinsell was allegedly driving recklessly last Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 80 before she got out of her car naked near the toll plaza and started firing shots at other cars and into the air, the district attorney's office said. She was eventually arrested by California Highway Patrol officers.

"I am grateful that there was no loss of life in connection to this incident and to the California Highway Patrol for successfully de-escalating, disarming and apprehending Ms. Dunkinsell," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "The incident on the freeway was terrifying and endangered the lives of countless commuters. We will do everything in our power to ensure that there is appropriate accountability."

Dunkinsell remains in custody, and no bail has been set, the district attorney's office said.

Her next court date has been set for Aug. 11.