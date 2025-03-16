Napa County

Mother charged, 2 children killed following DUI crash in Napa, CHP says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A woman is charged and two children were killed after a car crash in Napa Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 29 near the Imola Avenue off-ramp in Napa.

According to CHP, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Yesica Barajas, drove the highway offramp too fast and lost control of the vehicle, hitting a tree.

CHP officials said that a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were killed in the crash. Barajas was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP said Barajas is the mother of the two children and is currently facing DUI charges.

