Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery in Union City Homicide Case: Police

A 30-year-old homeless woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident, police said Friday.

Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested by Union City police for her involvement in the murder of Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, of Union City.

On Friday, Ledon was charged with murder and robbery by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 9 when police were dispatched to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way for a report of gunshots fired. Once on scene, officers found a single victim with gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived to provide life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.