A woman and an 11-year-old child reportedly were shot in front of a home early Monday morning in Oakland, NBC Bay Area has learned.

The shooting occurred near Sterling and Columbian drives in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood of East Oakland.

Video from the scene showed one home with a shattered window.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.