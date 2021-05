Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in a Antioch neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Sunset Lane near Ginger Center.

Police said that they found the victim lying in front of a house.

Police have not released details about the woman or any other information about the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Updates to come.