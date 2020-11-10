Woman Dies After Early-Morning Crash in San Jose

A woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:43 a.m. to the crash reported at the intersection of East Brokaw and Zanker roads.

A red 2003 Lexus was heading west on East Brokaw when a gray 2009 Lexus heading south on Zanker went through a red traffic light and struck the other vehicle, police said.

The driver of the gray Lexus was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately available. The red Lexus' driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Templeman of the Police Department's traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.