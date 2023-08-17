Woman found dead in the Oakland Hills, police say

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead Wednesday in the Oakland Hills.

Officers responded to reports of a dead body in the 5100 block of Keller Avenue at about 7:30 that night.

There they found an unresponsive woman, whom they declared dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are now looking into her death.

Authorities are withholding the woman’s name until they can notify her family.