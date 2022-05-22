Oakland

Woman Hit, Killed by Multiple Vehicles in Oakland: Police

By Bay City News

GETTY IMAGES

A 63-year-old Oakland woman died Saturday night near the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after she was run over by multiple vehicles, none of which stopped.

Oakland Police say officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian just after 10:30 p.m. They found the victim lying in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bancroft. Several vehicles (unknown make or models) were traveling east bound on Bancroft Avenue and collided with the pedestrian in the roadway.

Oakland Fire Department and FALCK ambulance medics pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene due to major trauma.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members. Police said none of the drivers stopped.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777- 8570.

