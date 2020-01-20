Woman Hit, Killed in Suspected DUI on Hwy. 101 in San Mateo

A 50-year-old South San Francisco woman died after getting out of a vehicle that had been rear-ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as Ivania Torres, died after an initial collision that occurred on southbound Highway 101 south of Third Avenue shortly before 1:50 a.m. Sunday, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

Torres was a passenger in a white Toyota Yaris that a white Dodge Charger had rear-ended. She got out of the Yaris and walked east across traffic lanes to talk to the Dodge driver, but a black Toyota Camry also heading south then struck her and the Dodge, Montiel said.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene while someone else inside her vehicle and someone in the Camry were taken to Stanford Hospital for complaints of pain, according to Montiel.

Both the Dodge and Camry drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of Highway 101. All lanes eventually reopened by about 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Heidi Clayton at (650) 369-6261.