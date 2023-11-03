Woman hospitalized with significant burns in Oakland

A woman was transported to a hospital after a fire near the Oakland Coliseum Friday night, the city’s fire department said.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Independent Road and Coliseum Way.

Oakland fire said when their firefighters arrived in the area, they found a tent and a pick-up truck on fire.

They added that they found a woman with significant burns to 90% of her body. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

No other details were released.