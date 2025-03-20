Woman hurt after car crashes into restroom at Antioch Marina

A woman was hurt after a car crashed into the restroom at the Antioch Marina Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police that the driver crashed into the wall of the building at a high rate of speed.

Police said that the woman was trapped inside and rescue crews had to pull her through the back of the car.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to be OK.

Police said the driver appeared to be suffering from a medical condition.