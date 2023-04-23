Woodside

Woman Identified in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have identified a woman, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in Woodside Saturday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as 54-year-old Eden Palmer of San Francisco.

The crash happened on southbound I-280, south of Highway 92 and near the Woodside Road exit.

Palmer’s 14-year old son was also hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His name was not disclosed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The wrong-way driver, Constellatia A. Martin, 24, of Campbell, was arrested and taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, police said.

Woodside Apr 22

Woman Dead, 2 Hurt Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside: CHP

Oakland 8 hours ago

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Collision on I-580 in Oakland

This article tagged under:

Woodside
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us