Woman Identified in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash on I-280 in Woodside

Authorities have identified a woman, who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in Woodside Saturday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as 54-year-old Eden Palmer of San Francisco.

The crash happened on southbound I-280, south of Highway 92 and near the Woodside Road exit.

Palmer’s 14-year old son was also hurt in the crash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His name was not disclosed.

The wrong-way driver, Constellatia A. Martin, 24, of Campbell, was arrested and taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, police said.