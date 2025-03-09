Hayward

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Hayward

By Bay City News

A 20-year-old woman died when three vehicles collided Saturday night in Hayward, police said.

Three other people were injured in the crash about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hayward Boulevard and Civic Avenue, police said.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man. A second passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Another passenger, a juvenile male, was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 37-year-old man, complained of minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital, police said.

It was the third fatal collision of 2025, police said.

Police were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (510) 293-7011.

