Woman struck and killed by big-rig on Highway 37 in Vallejo

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after she was struck by a big-rig on eastbound Highway 37 in Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Highway 37 west of Highway 29 (Sonoma Boulevard), the CHP said.
The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old woman out of Sacramento, was walking in the lanes of the highway when the big-rig hit her, the CHP said. The driver, 54-year-old man from San Pablo, was not injured.
The CHP said drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor, and no criminal charges are being filed against the driver.
The crash is under investigation.
