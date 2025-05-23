Vallejo

Woman struck and killed by big-rig on Highway 37 in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after she was struck by a big-rig on eastbound Highway 37 in Vallejo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Highway 37 west of Highway 29 (Sonoma Boulevard), the CHP said.

The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old woman out of Sacramento, was walking in the lanes of the highway when the big-rig hit her, the CHP said. The driver, 54-year-old man from San Pablo, was not injured.

The CHP said drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor, and no criminal charges are being filed against the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

