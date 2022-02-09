Woman Killed in Vehicle-to Vehicle Shooting on Antioch Roadway: Police

Antioch police said a 76-year-old woman died Tuesday night after someone fired shots at the vehicle she was riding in.

Officers responded to a 7:02 p.m. report from a 29-year-old man driving the vehicle requesting medical attention for his passenger on Canada Valley Road near Pinnacle View Way, according to a news release issued at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday by the Antioch Police Department.

Officers responded with paramedics and the Contra Costa County Fire Department and began life-saving measures on the woman, who had one gunshot wound to her back.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver was uninjured.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle traveling in the immediate area of Canada Valley Road.