Woman Moving From San Jose Home Searches for Stolen U-Haul Truck

A San Jose woman says someone stole the U-Haul truck she had loaded with her belongings as part of a move.

Kelly Bessette said she parked the 15-foot truck in the area of East Taylor Street and North Seventh Street Friday night. When she went to check on the truck the following morning, it was gone.

"I'm very shocked that in such a well-lit area with cameras all around that someone would boldly just come up and take a U-Haul," she said.

Bessette said the truck was "fully loaded" with her belongings when it was taken.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Quite a bit of brand new stuff," she said.

Bessette estimated the items inside the truck are worth over $5,000.

Bessette said police told her that the same U-Haul truck has now been stolen on three separate occasions.