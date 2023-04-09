Berkeley

Woman Punched in Head and Robbed in Berkeley: Police

The assault reportedly happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday near the UC Berkeley campus

By Bay City News

File image of a Berkeley police car.
NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley police alerted the public about an assault and robbery early Sunday morning near the campus.

The robbery and assault reportedly took place shortly after 1 a.m on the 2200 block of Hearts Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached a woman and punched her in the head, then stole her purse and fled. 

Investigators described the suspect only as a person wearing a white shirt and black pants. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

Berkeley
