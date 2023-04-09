Woman Punched in Head and Robbed in Berkeley: Police

UC Berkeley police alerted the public about an assault and robbery early Sunday morning near the campus.

The robbery and assault reportedly took place shortly after 1 a.m on the 2200 block of Hearts Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached a woman and punched her in the head, then stole her purse and fled.

Investigators described the suspect only as a person wearing a white shirt and black pants. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.