Woman Run Over by VTA Bus in San Jose Dies of Injuries

A woman who was run over by a VTA bus in San Jose earlier this month has died, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who was barred from boarding the bus because she wasn't wearing a face mask, tripped and fell at the bus stop before she was run over by the bus's back tires as the driver pulled away from the curb, according to police. At this time, it's unclear what caused the woman to trip and fall.

The incident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the area of Senter Road and Needles Drive, according to police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

The bus driver cooperated with the investigation and provided a statement, according to police.

The woman's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after officials confirm it and notify next of kin.