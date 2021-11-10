Woman Shot in Front of Oakland's Fox Theater, All Time Low Concert Canceled

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that happened in front of the famous Fox Theatre Wednesday.

According to witnesses, a woman was struck in the arm by a stray bullet.

Rock group All Time Low was scheduled to perform at Fox Theatre, but the concert had to be canceled because of the shooting.

“They’re one of my favorite bands and I’ve kind of dreamt of this moment for five years so I’m really upset but I hope everybody’s okay,” said Sabina Beerawi of San Bruno.

Alex Gaskarth, the band’s lead singer, posted a video on Instagram to explain why they canceled the show.

“Earlier today, an altercation took place down the street involving gunfire and one person waiting in line was hit by a stray bullet,” he said.

Police said the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. right across from the Fox Theatre.

Witness said the shooting stems from a running gun battle between someone trying to steal a car and the car owner.

“I was in the parking lot and I heard shots about 10 or 15,” student Josephin Thompson.

Thompson was attending Oakland School for the Arts said the campus was a refuge for people running for cover.

“My principal says he let people in who had been on the street or something maybe they were going to the show.” Thompson said.

Police aren’t saying what lead up to the shooting, if police confirm it was a stray bullet. It comes just four days after 23-month-old Jasper Wu was shot dead after he was hit by a stray bullet while riding in the back seat of a car on southbound I-880 in Oakland.

Gun violence is plaguing the city.

Diana Garcia works for the urban strategies council, where she focuses on violence prevention. She said that healing that will take creative thinking and time.

“Finding a way to get the guns on the street, off the street. I think that’s going to take a lot of healing in the community,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, fans have been told to hold onto their tickets. The band may reschedule the show or provide a refund.