Woman Shot Man at Lake Merritt Spa, Then Killed Herself: Police

This week's shooting at a spa near Oakland's Lake Merritt is being investigated as an attempted murder and suicide, according to Oakland police Thursday.

The shooting took place at Kume Spa, at 614 Grand Ave., on Tuesday morning. That is when officers were sent just before 10 a.m.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter event. Officers surrounded the building and located a Berkeley woman who was unresponsive.

Police said Thursday that the woman, who was an employee at the spa, went inside and shot an Oakland man and then shot herself. She died later at a hospital from the gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said their investigation indicates there are no additional suspects.