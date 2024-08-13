Woman speaks out following coyote sighting in Redwood City

A woman is speaking out following a recent coyote sighting in Redwood City.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning on Nimitz Avenue. Glenda Fuge, who’s lived in Redwood City for the past 50 years, said she’s never seen a coyote in the area up until now.

“I come out here and I putter everyday on my yard,” Fuge said.

Fuge said she went out to her front yard in the morning like she normally does. But this time, she said that she noticed something was laying on the grass.

“I went over and all of a sudden, I saw a leg and it was a black cat’s leg,” she said.

Fuge said she then checked her front camera. The video from that camera showed see appeared to be a coyote dragging something across Fuge’s yard.

“He kind of just walked up and then walked right across here,” she said.

The recent incident is one of several coyote sightings and encounters in the last month and a half.

Last week in San Francisco, a couple took their dogs to play at Baker Beach when a pack of coyotes killed one of their Pomeranians. In late June, a coyote bit a 5-year-old girl at the Botanical Gardens in San Francisco.

Fuge posted images of the video her camera captured on NextDoor, generating a lot of reaction from residents in the area.

“It is a time when parents are trying to feed and take care of their young so sometimes we do see an increase in sightings and encounters with particularly domestic animals. If domestic animals are unsupervised in green spaces, we can see conflicts happen,” said Camilla Fox, founder and executive director of Project Coyote.

Even in residential areas, Fox said that coyotes have proven to be incredibly adaptable.

"Coexistence is sometimes a difficult thing to achieve when it comes to our wild neighbors, and particularly when carnivores are in our backyards but we do believe coexistence is possible, it just takes more intention and awareness about coyote behavior and what to expect during certain life cycles like this time when they are raising their young," she said.

Fox said if someone encounters a coyote, they want to get big and loud, use their voice and gesture for that coyote to leave the area.

For more information, visit projectcoyote.org.