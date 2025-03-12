San Francisco

Woman stabbed on Muni train in San Francisco, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a Muni train Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street

SFPD said officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds and was rendered aid. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were seen running on Egbert Avenue.

“Officers canvassed the area and after a brief foot pursuit, officers detained two suspects for the investigation,” San Francisco police said in a statement.

SFPD added all information in the case is preliminary and it remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

