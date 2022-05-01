Woman Struck, Killed in Collision in San Jose: Police

A female pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in San Jose on Interstate Highway 680 and Capitol Avenue, according to police.

The collision was reported at 6:36 p.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene, police said, and two drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

According to the SJPD, a 2012 BMW sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on Capital Avenue. The driver, a male, had just exited I-680 and was merging onto northbound Capital when he struck a female pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk, according to the police.

A second vehicle then also collided with the woman, a 2020 Honda sports utility vehicle, which had exited the freeway behind the BMW.

Police say there was no indication of drug or alcohol influence on either driver.

The coroner office has yet to release the identity of the woman.

According to the SJPD, this is the 17th pedestrian fatality this year.