Woman Struck, Killed on I-880 in Oakland

Authorities are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate 880 near the Hegenberger Road offramp in Oakland Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m.
California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive adult woman with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland office at (510) 457-2875, or to call CHP's investigative tip line at (800) TELL-CHP (800-835-5247).
The involved vehicle will likely have front-end damage.
The identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed. Inquiries as to who she was should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner's office.
