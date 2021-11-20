Woman Struck, Killed on I-880 in Oakland

Authorities are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate 880 near the Hegenberger Road offramp in Oakland Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive adult woman with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland office at (510) 457-2875, or to call CHP's investigative tip line at (800) TELL-CHP (800-835-5247).

The involved vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed. Inquiries as to who she was should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner's office.