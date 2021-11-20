Oakland

Woman Struck, Killed on I-880 in Oakland

By Bay City News

Police lights
Getty Images

Authorities are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate 880 near the Hegenberger Road offramp in Oakland Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive adult woman with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland office at (510) 457-2875, or to call CHP's investigative tip line at (800) TELL-CHP (800-835-5247).

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

‘Unacceptable': SF Mayor, Police Chief Respond After Looting, Vandalism at Union Square

Dublin 3 hours ago

East Bay Doctor Who Ran Opioid Pill Mill Convicted

The involved vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed. Inquiries as to who she was should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner's office.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandi-880
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us