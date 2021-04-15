San Francisco

Woman Who Coughed on Bay Area Uber Driver Pleads Not Guilty

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was caught on video coughing on and grabbing an Uber driver in San Francisco who ended the ride because she wasn't wearing a mask has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges, authorities said.

Arna Kimiai, 24, entered pleas Monday to felonies of assault and attempted first-degree robbery along with misdemeanor charges of battery on a transit employee and violating a local health ordinance. She remains free on bail pending a May 3 hearing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Kimiai is accused of attacking Subhakar Khadka, 32, on March 7 after he had picked up three passengers in the Portola district but then stopped the car because he noticed she wasn't wearing a face mask, which was required under anti-COVID-19 health orders.

San Francisco Mar 9

Uber Driver Attacked in SF After Refusing Ride to 3 Women Over No Mask

San Francisco Mar 15

Woman in Uber Driver Attack to be Returned to San Francisco

Video provided by the driver showed a maskless woman, later identified as Kimiai, coughing on him, grabbing his cellphone and ripping off his face mask.

Police also said that as three women exited the vehicle, one sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray toward the driver.

Kimiai surrendered to police a week after the attack and also apologized on social media.

Another woman, Malaysia King, was arrested last month in Las Vegas on a warrant from California accusing her of assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation.

A third woman wasn't charged but Uber said it had banned all three riders.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoUber
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us