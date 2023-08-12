‘It was pitch black': Woman's harrowing escape from Maui wildfire

Seven hours in the water, clinging to a wall as cars explode around her. A woman is sharing her harrowing fight to survive a fast-moving inferno on Hawaii’s Maui Island.

Annelise Cochran says within minutes, she had to flee her apartment in Lahaina and race to the ocean.

But once there she spent hours with a double threat, embers burning her face while the rest of her body grappled with hypothermia.

Cochran says it was the sound of dozens of personal home smoke alarms going off that alerted her to the intense flames headed toward her Lahaina apartment.

“There were embers, the size of small boulders, flying through the air,” she said.

Cochran told NBC Bay Area that she grabbed a few belongings and her pet minah bird chickadee and jumped in her car.

“It was pitch black. I couldn’t see where I was going. I couldn’t even see one inch in front of the windshield,” she said.

But Cochran didn’t get far. She hit gridlock as people abandoned their cars and tried to outrun the flames.

“I grabbed my things. I left my bird behind in the car, which will forever break my heart and I jumped off the seawall,” she said.

For hours, Cochran and dozens of others clung to a rock wall or waded in the ocean, including 19-year-old Noah Tomkinson, his 13-year-old brother Milo and their mom.

“Both sides to the left, and right of us are on fire,” he said. “I was just trying to survive. I was in survival mode that’s it.”

Cochran, who has asthma says she could barely breathe in the thick black smoke and then, things got worse.

“When the cars started exploding they went off one by one. It was incredibly scary, and I could feel the ground shake,” sje saod/

Sadly, Cochran’s elderly neighbor Freeman did not survive.

“He passed away in the fire,” he said.

After several hours in the cold water, the Tomkinsons and Cochran were finally rescued. Now, she’s living in a shelter andtaking on a new fight: to improve the emergency alert system

“We should’ve gotten an alert or a text to evacuate. Now people were dying in front of me, and that was horrifying,” she said.

Cochran says at one point a frantic tourist jumped in her car but later panicked and jumped out and ran. She still doesn’t know if he survived the fire.