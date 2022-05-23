Women From Florida ID'd as Victims in San Francisco Crash Involving Taxi Cab

A mother and daughter from Florida have been identified as the two pedestrians who were killed Sunday when a taxi cab careened onto a San Francisco sidewalk.

Willa Henderson, 31, and Mary Henderson, 72, both from Vero Beach, Florida, were struck near the intersection of Mission and Third streets. According to police, a yellow cab collided with another vehicle at the intersection and then jumped a curb before striking the two pedestrians.

The driver of the cab and the other car that was hit stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department and city leaders acknowledge the area where the crash occurred is dangerous. The police department has a mobile radar station set up on Third Street encouraging drivers to slow down.

Marta Lindsey with Walk San Francisco said the area is very busy because of nearby attractions, broad streets and public transit lines. She urges drivers to slow down.

"Just five miles over the speed limit could be the difference between life and death for someone who's hurt in a crash," she said.

She's also encouraging the city to consider re-engineering the intersection to force traffic to slow down and figure out a way to better protect pedestrians.

Matt Dorsey, the newly-appointed supervisor in South of Market, which is where the crash happened, said he supports more speed enforcement.

"The current city attorney, David Chu, when he was in the assembly, sponsored legislation that would allow for automated camera ticketing for speeding. That's something that I would support," Dorsey said.