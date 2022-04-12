Women Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose Identified

The two women who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose last week have been identified.
Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53, were in a marked crosswalk in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court, near Alum Rock Middle School, when they were hit at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
San Jose police released surveillance photos of a red pickup truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run collision.
Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue when they hit the women as they were crossing Ocala in a southbound direction.
The driver was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway, according to police.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4654.