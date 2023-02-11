Dozens of Women Granted U.S. Citizenship During Naturalization Ceremony in SF

It was a big day for dozens of women in San Francisco Saturday.

36 women became new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and were welcomed by Congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

With the oath of allegiance, each celebrated a journey that started some time ago.

Pelosi addressed the new U.S. citizens.

“It’s a happy day for our country. I’m particularly excited that its women in stem because the opportunities are so great there and the diversity that you bring to subject is so essential,” she said.

Pelosi noted that the ceremony was on International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The women here from 17 countries have ties to stem.

“Always take great pride in your heritage where you came from your source of pride. But I know you will also be fiercely patriotic and love America for what you bring to America so congratulations to each and every one of you,” she said.

San Francisco resident Camella Wilson shared some of her story and what Saturday’s ceremony means to her. She came to the U.S. for higher education.

“I thought I would come and go back, but I had such a great experience here and was exposed to things that I didn’t know. So, I ended up pursuing a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biophysics and I have been doing science ever since,” she said.

Each new citizen spoke with their own story.

“It just feels very freeing finally what I wanted to do for so long in my life. I have been able to accomplish, so it feels great,” said San Francisco resident Jasmine Sahni.