New Study Says Women in Venture Capitalism Do Better Than Men

Though women are still a minority in venture capitalism, a new study from Wells Fargo found they tend to invest better than men.

Over a five-year period, female-led funds have consistently outperformed male-led funds, according to the study. That doesn’t come as a surprise to one Bay Area woman working in venture capitalism, but the data did make her optimistic.

“The fact that those that are out there doing the same work are seeing superior returns over their male counterparts will, I think, direct more money to women,” said Stasia Obremskey, managing director of RH Capital.

Today, only about 2% of venture funding goes to companies founded by women.

