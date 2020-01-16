Women’s March 2020 Set for Saturday

Community members gathered at the Billy DeFrank LGBT Community center in San Jose Thursday to make signs for the 2020 Women’s March, which will be held Saturday.

This will be the fourth annual march. The first was in 2017 when people across the world walked together to promote women’s rights and equality.

“I have eight granddaughters and I need to inspire,” one community member said. “I want them to know they’re equal and smart and beautiful and they can have all of that.”

