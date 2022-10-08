Women's March

Women's March Returns to the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday.

Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco.

Here's a list of events:

  • Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m.
  • Berkeley - UC Berkeley 11 a.m.
  • San Jose - City Hall 12 p.m.
  • Calistoga - Pioneer Park 1:30 a.m.
  • Santa Rosa - Old Courthouse Square 6 p.m.
This year's theme is "The March to Protect Our Rights," in response to the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wave.

