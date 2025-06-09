San Francisco

First women's sports bar in San Francisco opens this week

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A women's sports bar is coming to San Francisco.

Rikki's on Market Street will officially open its doors on Wednesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The restaurant and bar owners said they decided to open the first-of-its-kind bar in San Francisco out of frustration. They said they couldn't find any bars that would play professional women's soccer or basketball games.

The bar's name honors the late Rikki Streicher. She was a community activist and leader in San Francisco's LGBTQ movement in the 1960s. She also co-founded the Federation of Gay Games in 1982.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us