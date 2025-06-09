First women's sports bar in San Francisco opens this week

A women's sports bar is coming to San Francisco.

Rikki's on Market Street will officially open its doors on Wednesday.

The restaurant and bar owners said they decided to open the first-of-its-kind bar in San Francisco out of frustration. They said they couldn't find any bars that would play professional women's soccer or basketball games.

The bar's name honors the late Rikki Streicher. She was a community activist and leader in San Francisco's LGBTQ movement in the 1960s. She also co-founded the Federation of Gay Games in 1982.