Woodward Fire

Woodward Fire 93% Contained as Point Reyes National Seashore Remains Closed

The fire has burned 4,800 acres since being started by an afternoon lightning strike on Aug. 18

By Bay City News

Marin County firefighters hike into Sky Trail along Limantour Road to fight the Woodward Fire.
Getty

The Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore in western Marin County is now 93 percent contained, the National Park Service said Sunday morning.

The fire has burned 4,800 acres since being started by an afternoon lightning strike on Aug. 18. Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed to the public and the community is asked to stay away from the county's coastal area to maximize access by fire personnel.

Officials are concerned about critical fire weather conditions and possible spread toward the Silver Hills community.

An evacuation warning has been given for Silver Hills, Inverness Park, and the National Park Service headquarters.

"If the potential fire growth beyond containment lines is realized, it will negatively affect private and public infrastructure, endangered species habitat, watersheds which provide salmon habitat, high value agricultural operations, communication sites of local and national importance, tourism opportunities, and associated economic impacts and job losses,"

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Ocean Beach Parking Lots Closed After 1,000 Celebrants Gather Saturday

wildfire 15 hours ago

More Than 200 Airlifted to Safety From California Wildfire

Previous evacuation warnings were lifted for the communities of Drakes View, Inverness, Olema, and Sea Haven.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Woodward Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us