FIFA World Cup

World Cup 1 year out: Levi's Stadium, Bay Area businesses preparing for influx of fans

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday marks one year out from what is promised to be the largest global soccer event ever: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer fans from around the world will descend on North American venues, including Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, to watch 48 nations compete to lift the coveted trophy.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell shows us how Levi's Stadium and local businesses are getting ready to host fans. Watch his report in the video player above.

FIFA World Cup 24 hours ago

Hugo Pérez weighs in on Team USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup title chances

World Cup 6 hours ago

J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems to perform FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show

World Cup Jun 6

Which teams are in the 2026 World Cup? Tracking qualified nations

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

FIFA World CupLevi's Stadium
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us