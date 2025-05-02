Technology

What to know about World and its identity verification system

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area tech startup is getting a lot of attention – or more specifically looks – because of what it wants from its customers: a retina scan.

The company is called World, and it makes an identity verification system called the Orb. What it does is have people look into a machine to scan their eyes to prove that they're a human and not an AI bot.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

World was co-founded by Sam Altman, the CEO of San Francisco-based OpenAI, which has been one of the companies many blame for blurring the line between what's human made and what's robot generated.

"In this new era, we as human beings will need to know what is real and what is not, that we may actually have to prove our humanness," World Chief Business Officer Trevor Traina said.

But proving your humanity in this way comes with privacy concerns.

"It's true that we do need solutions increasingly to be able to distinguish humans from fake AI-generated creations on the internet, but as with everything else, whether this is the right solution depends a lot in part on whether you trust the company and the people behind it," said Irina Raicu, director of the Internet Ethics program at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University.

At this early stage, World is a company we don't know much about. What we do know is that World says customer data will be encrypted, so the company won't keep it. Customers will be given a code to keep on the company's phone app for customers to use. The company said it has deals with Visa for a debit card and with some dating sites to make sure the person on the other side is actually a person and not a bot.

news Apr 30

Sam Altman's eye-scanning ID project launches in U.S. with six locations

news Apr 22

Sam Altman steps down as Oklo board chair, freeing nuclear startup to work with more AI companies

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Technology
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us