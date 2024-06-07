Wounded San Jose police officer released from hospital

A San Jose police officer was released from the hospital after being critically injured in a shootout last month.

Officer Jaime Arredondo was released from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center on Friday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department clapped as he exited in a wheelchair. This happened about a month after a shootout at a hotel in San Jose’s Santa Teresa neighborhood that left Arredondo critically injured.

“His strength and his character makes this an easier recovery than it might be for someone else. But no question. I mean, he was seriously injured and he’s working through those injuries,” said acting San Jose police chief Paul Joseph.

On May 2, San Jose police officers responded to a call by a hotel clerk calling on behalf of a mother, who said a man she knew was knocking on her door.

Police said that a bodycam photo showed officers confronting suspect 33-year-old Kevin Briones in the third-floor hotel hallway. That’s when police say Briones reached into a duffel bag, pulled out a stolen gun and shot at officers.

Two officers were injured in the shooting, including officer Joseph Derocshes, who suffered moderate injuries and was quickly released from the hospital. While Arredondo spent the last five weeks recovering in the hospital.

Briones had a long criminal history and had two warrants for his arrest.

Police said inside that hotel room was a mother and three children. Joseph said at the time, that the stolen gun Briones was carrying was meant for them.

“These officers went out there that day, prepared to give everything to risk their lives for people they don't even know,” he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan shook Arredondo’s hand as he left the hospital. Mahan released following statement on social media on Friday night:

“Welcome home, Officer!

Officer Arredondo saved a mother and her children last month, sacrificing his own safety to protect the community. 5 weeks and 3 surgeries later, he’s on the road to recovery. Let’s keep him in our thoughts and prayers as he heals and returns to service.

Thanks @SanJosePD for all you do — we are grateful.”

After the shooting in May, Joseph said it highlighted epidemics the city is facing including illegally possessed guns and the violence officers face, adding that 12 officers in the department had been shot at in the last 15 months, five of them were struck by gunfire.

Joseph said they’re working on a study with law enforcement partners. He told NBC Bay Area that Arrendondo keeps telling them he can’t wait to get back out and protect San Jose’s community.

“To find out why here in San Jose, we’ve been the subject of so much violent assault, especially with firearms,” Joseph said.