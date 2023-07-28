Sonoma County Fair wrestling show under fire for controversial name

A wrestling show scheduled at the Sonoma County Fair is under fire. Disabled advocates say it uses a derogatory term to describe the wrestlers, who are all little people.

Disabled advocate Eli Gelardin said he was shocked after learning a troupe of little people wrestlers called the “Midget Wrestling Warriors” is scheduled to perform at the Sonoma County Fair for the second year in a row.

Gelardin said the show not only uses an offensive term but it also depicts little people as “oddities.”

“This is really about the reinforcement of centuries-old stereotypes of people with disabilities and little people in particular, as side shows, as dehumanizing people with disabilities,” said Gelardin, who is also the CEO of the Marin Center of Independent Living.

The Marin Center of Independent Living and Little People of America are demanding the fair to cancel the show. But the troupe’s owner said his intent isn’t to make fun of little people, but rather to give performers an opportunity they can’t get anywhere else.

“We found a platform and we’re using that platform to showcase our God-given abilities and talents. That’s what we’re doing,” said Dan DiLucchio, who is also known as the “Short Sleeve Sampson.”

“We are taking what we are, and we are midget wrestlers and we are showcasing that we are just as good as anyone of any size can be out there,” said Robbie Araujo, also known as “Robbie the Giant.”

On Friday afternoon, Sonoma County Fair CEO Rebecca Bartling confirmed the show will go on with a name change: “Short Sleeve Sampson’s Wrestling Warriors." She said the show was a hit last year.

“It was a great show. It was well-attended. The folks that came to the show had a good time,” Bartling said.

Gelardin told NBC Bay Area Friday that it’s not just about the name but about perpetuating stereotypes. He knows all too well what it feels like to be laughed at.

“I have been subject to teasing and "M-slur" referencing. I want to grow up and I want my son and my family to grow up in a community that’s inclusive and welcoming of people with all types of disabilities,” Gelardin said.

The show is slated to take place next Thursday.

