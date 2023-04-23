Oakland

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Collision on I-580 in Oakland

By Bay City News

Police lights
Getty Images

A wrong-way driver heading east on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp caused a collision that resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was alerted to the incident at a little past 7 a.m. when witnesses called to report that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading the wrong way and intentionally trying to run head-on into other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The F-150 eventually collided with a Ford F-250 owned by the City of Oakland, prompting a SIG alert and road closure.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries and the driver of the F-250 was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, said CHP spokesperson Officer Karina Oseguera.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All lanes were reopened to traffic at about 8:30 a.m., Oseguera said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us