Wrong-Way Driver Causes Collision on I-580 in Oakland

A wrong-way driver heading east on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp caused a collision that resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP was alerted to the incident at a little past 7 a.m. when witnesses called to report that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading the wrong way and intentionally trying to run head-on into other vehicles, according to the CHP.

The F-150 eventually collided with a Ford F-250 owned by the City of Oakland, prompting a SIG alert and road closure.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Highland Hospital with major injuries and the driver of the F-250 was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, said CHP spokesperson Officer Karina Oseguera.

All lanes were reopened to traffic at about 8:30 a.m., Oseguera said.