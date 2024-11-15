Kristi Yamaguchi Ice Rink in San Ramon grand opening this weekend

The official grand opening ceremony of the Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is set to take place on Friday night.

Housed in San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch, the rink is slightly bigger as it returns for its fifth year in a row.

Bishop Ranch leaders say anticipation for ice skating this holiday season is building. Leena Wienckowski, assistant general manager of City Center Bishop Ranch, said that the ice rink has become a staple in the community.

"It’s something that resonates with San Ramon. And a lot of our community, our members rely on it. They look forward to it. And a lot of the kids and families love to come and hang out here," Wienckowski said. "It brings a special event to the center and everyone enjoys it."

NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye will join Yamaguchi at 6 p.m. Friday to cut the ribbon on this year's ice rink for its grand opening.

The rink is open daily with sessions throughout the day until Jan. 5, with breaks for the holidays from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.

To buy tickets, visit citycenterbishopranch.com.