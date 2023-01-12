Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022

It’s hard to believe that 2023 is just around the corner. But before we kiss the year goodbye, we want to remind you of some of the top stories this year.

It was a news-filled year with protests, suspicious deaths, tragedies, but some also very happy moments for some lucky lottery players!

For a refresher, we’ve listed the top 10 stories with the most views on NBC Bay Area in the year 2022 -- and yes, this all happened this year.

It was a great year for lottery players in and around the Bay Area!

We had a number of wins, including one worth $629,000, just miles from the Bay.

The 5/5 ticket was sold in the city of Turlock and the lucky player became a winner after the July 19 Mega Millions draw.

At No. 9 we have a huge national story that happened right here in the Bay Area.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Oct. 28. The 82-year-old was seriously injured.

The suspect was held in San Francisco County jail on attempted murder and multiple other felony charges. According to court documents, he was looking for Nancy Pelosi, and threatened to break her kneecaps.

Our NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit looked into the evidence of the incident, including body cam video captured as police arrived at the Pelosi's San Francisco home.

Cain Velasquez is very well-known in the MMA community, but he's also a big name in the Bay Area community.

On Feb. 28, he made headlines for being involved in a shooting that left a man injured in Morgan Hill. Cain was arrested and spent some time in Santa Clara County jail before a judge granted him bail.

The former UFC heavyweight champion and wrestling star was born in Salinas and lives in the South Bay.

Now this is a crazy story.

Landscapers found a car buried in an Atherton backyard on Oct. 20, and get this, that isn't the most odd thing about the story.

The car was buried in a multi-million-dollar property along with bags of cement. Authorities quickly considered it a possible crime scene and began their investigation.

A suspicious death investigation at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center quickly became one of the most read stories on NBC Bay Area.

The hospital confirmed that a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty on Apr. 27. Sources said the nurse took a loaded gun to work and fired the gun in the emergency room halfway through their shift.

One of the most-read stories on NBC Bay Area happened on Sept. 8 on a San Carlos sidewalk.

A woman's head was severed with a sword and it happened in front of several witnesses.

"Anytime someone loses their life, it's certainly a tragedy," said San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Lt. Eamonn Allen. "As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses."

At No. 4 we have a story that really hit the hearts of many Bay Area residents.

A family was kidnapped at gunpoint from their Merced business on Oct. 3 and were eventually found dead.

The grim announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Now this is a crazy one. An abortion rights opponent climbed the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco -- yes, you read that right.

A 22-year-old man from Las Vegas scaled the 61-floor skyscraper on May 3 and had all of the Bay Area watching.

When earthquakes hit, most residents aren't even shaken by it given how common they are in the Bay Area. But on Oct. 25, a 5.1 magnitude quake caught a lot of attention.

The quake hit near San Jose but was felt in several parts of the Bay.

The most viewed story on out website this year was about a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose on April 9.

The huge plumes of smoke caught the attention of nearby residents and prompted a shelter-in-place order.

