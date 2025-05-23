Yelp names In-N-Out top burger chain in the US

Yelp crowned In-N-Out as the No. 1 burger chain in the U.S. in a recent list ranking the top 25 burger chains in the country.

The iconic West Coast staple boasts more than 119,000 reviews on Yelp across more than 400 locations in the country. The top ranking is thanks to customer appreciation for friendly service, the nostalgic drive-in and customizable options like "Protein Style (wrapped in lettuce) or 3x3s (three patties, three slices of cheese)," Yelp said.

In-N-Out was followed by Santa Barbara-founded Habit Burger Grill at No. 2 and New York City-founded Shake Shack at No. 3.

The ranking comes a week ahead of International Burger Day on May 28.

Top Burger Chains via Yelp

Rank Name 1 In-N-Out Burger 2 The Habit Burger Grill 3 Shake Shack 4 Culver's 5 Islands Restaurant