food

Yelp names In-N-Out top burger chain in the US

The West Coast chain bested 25 burger chains in the country, including contenders Habit Burger and Shake Shack

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yelp crowned In-N-Out as the No. 1 burger chain in the U.S. in a recent list ranking the top 25 burger chains in the country.

The iconic West Coast staple boasts more than 119,000 reviews on Yelp across more than 400 locations in the country. The top ranking is thanks to customer appreciation for friendly service, the nostalgic drive-in and customizable options like "Protein Style (wrapped in lettuce) or 3x3s (three patties, three slices of cheese)," Yelp said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In-N-Out was followed by Santa Barbara-founded Habit Burger Grill at No. 2 and New York City-founded Shake Shack at No. 3.

The ranking comes a week ahead of International Burger Day on May 28.

Top Burger Chains via Yelp

RankName
1In-N-Out Burger
2The Habit Burger Grill
3Shake Shack
4Culver's
5Islands Restaurant

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

food
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us